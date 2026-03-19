Watch: Shin Hae Sun's Arrival Overturns Gong Myoung's Once Perfect Office Life In New Drama 'Filing For Love' Teaser

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled a hilarious new teaser!

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

The newly released teaser video kicks off with the buzz sweeping through the office at the news that Joo In Ah is returning. It hints at the terrifying presence that matches her nickname “Joo In Out”—because if you get caught, you’re out.

Joo In Ah appears and delivers shocking news to Noh Ki Joon’s once-perfect life. For reasons unknown, Joo In Ah singles out Noh Ki Joon and sends him to the problematic Audit Team 3, which is tasked with busting office affairs. From then on, Ki Joon begins a covert yet nerve-racking partnership with his nemesis Joo In Ah as he also desperately struggles to get his hands on the one card that can bring Joo In Ah down.

Meanwhile, a twist that suggests a possible reversal in the dynamic between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon is also spotted. After a thrilling display of team play—his ace instincts kicking in as they uncover employees’ secret private lives—Noh Ki Joon’s unexpected remark, “You were pretty, Manager,” ramps up anticipation for the sweet yet brutal teamwork between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Filing for Love” will premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While you wait, check out Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love”:

Watch Now

Also check out Shin Hae Sun in “Dear Hyeri”:

Watch Now