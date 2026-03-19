Watch: IU Boldly Proposes Marriage To Byeon Woo Seok In 'Perfect Crown' Teaser

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a closer look at the upcoming romance!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

As the head of Castle Beauty, Seong Hui Ju has it all—beauty, ability, and wealth—but because the authority of the aristocratic class is so powerful, she constantly runs up against the limits of her status as a commoner and a child born out of wedlock. The newly released teaser delves into Seong Hui Ju’s shocking plan to marry Grand Prince Ian.

The teaser begins with skepticism surrounding Seong Hui Ju due to her status. A haughty voice comments, “She has a lot that she’s lacking—like class.”

When she comes across the brilliant idea of marrying Grand Prince Ian, Seong Hui Ju is met with opposition from chief secretary Do Hye Jung (Lee Yeon) and her close school senior and Prime Minister Min Jung Woo (Noh Sang Hyun). When asked, “How are you going to marry Grand Prince Ian?” Seong Hui Ju nonchalantly replies, “Why can’t I?”

Needing the cabinet’s approval, Seong Hui Ju targets Min Jung Woo, asking him, “Please approve my marriage.” She explains, “I’m trying to raise my status in society.”

As Grand Prince Ian gradually begins to fall for Seong Hui Ju’s bold charm, Seong Hui Ju proposes, “Will you marry me?”

Check out the teaser below!

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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