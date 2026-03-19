aespa’s Winter Makes Generous Donation

aespa’s Winter has extended a warm helping hand to those in need!

On March 19, aespa’s agency SM Entertainment announced that Winter donated 100 million won (approximately $66,722) each to the UNICEF Korea Committee and the Samsung Medical Center. According to the UNICEF Korea Committee, Winter also became a member of UNICEF’s Honors Club through this donation.

The donation to UNICEF will be used entirely to support children in conflict and disaster areas, including physical and psychological care, nutrition, health services, and overall healthy development.

Winter said, “I wanted to give back the great love I have received from my fans to the world. I hope all children everywhere can keep their dreams, go to school, and enjoy a normal daily life, no matter their circumstances.”

Cho Mi Jin, secretary-general of the UNICEF Korea Committee, commented, “Children are facing increasingly difficult conditions due to ongoing conflicts and disasters around the world. We sincerely thank Winter for her precious contribution, made with the hope of helping children around the world restore a peaceful daily life.”

In addition, Winter’s donation to the Samsung Medical Center will be used to help support the treatment and rehabilitation of patients facing financial hardship. She remarked, “I hope this can be of even a little help in the treatment and recovery of patients who are going through financial difficulties. I will be sincerely cheering them on so that they can regain a healthy, everyday life.”

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