Ha Jung Woo And Krystal Look On At Unconscious Kim Jun Han With Mixed Feelings In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled new stills ahead of this week’s broadcast!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Previously, Ki Su Jong was shown taking part in a staged kidnapping plot orchestrated by his friend Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) in order to raise money to protect the building. Min Hwal Seong kidnapped his own wife Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal), and Ki Su Jong, wearing a mask, pretended to be the kidnapper as they carried out a hostage exchange. However, contrary to their plan, the police showed up, and in the ensuing chaos, Min Hwal Seong suffered a fatal fall, causing the situation to spiral out of control.

Amid this situation, the newly released stills show Ki Su Jong visiting the hospital where Min Hwal Seong is. Not having expected things to become so tangled, Ki Su Jong looks at the unconscious Min Hwal Seong with a complicated facial expression. Jeon Yi Gyeong, unaware that her husband was the one who kidnapped her, stays by Min Hwal Seong’s side, grief-stricken.

Above all, tension rises as Ki Su Jong is under suspicion from Detective Go Joo Ran (Lee Joo Woo). Adding to that, Ki Soo Jong shows up at the hospital carrying a suspicious hiking backpack, drawing attention. As Go Joo Ran fires off a barrage of questions, Ki Su Jong visibly flinches and panics, leaving viewers eager to see whether he will be able to get through this crisis.

The production team stated, “In episode 3, Ki Su Jong encounters an unexpected situation during his escape. The police, having obtained decisive evidence, gradually tighten the net of their investigation, and Ki Su Jong—trying to contain the situation—faces a series of heart-pounding moments without a chance to catch his breath. Please look forward to the unpredictable developments that unfold as Ki Su Jong is driven into a corner.”

The next episode will air on March 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

Until then, catch up on the first two episodes on Viki:

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