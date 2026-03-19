Ahn Hyo Seop Is A Farmer Juggling Multiple Jobs In Upcoming Rom-Com 'Sold Out On You'

Get ready for Ahn Hyo Seop’s latest transformation in “Sold Out on You”!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Behind his prickly expressions, Matthew Lee harbors a gentle heart, spending each day busily by taking on tasks from the village elders. In addition to being a young farmer who is currently the only one to cultivate the white flower nuri mushroom, which is known as a miracle ingredient in the cosmetics industry, Matthew Lee is also a CEO for a natural ingredient company as well as a cosmetics development researcher. As Matthew Lee juggles taking care of the villagers’ complaints, growing mushrooms, running a company, and developing cosmetics, curiosity grows about what drives him to work so relentlessly.

The newly released stills capture Matthew Lee taking on his three jobs across the day from a farmer wearing a straw hat to a dandy businessman. In addition to being an efficient farmer tending to mushrooms and driving around a cultivator, he also exudes charisma as the CEO of a natural ingredient company, raising anticipation for his character’s various charms.

Having impressed in numerous projects including the “Dr. Romantic” series, “Lovers of the Red Sky,” “A Business Proposal,” “KPop Demon Hunters,” and more, viewers are anticipating his next drama.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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