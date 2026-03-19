“My Sibling’s Romance” Confirmed To Return With Season 2

Dating show “My Sibling’s Romance” will be returning with a new season!

On March 19, Wavve confirmed that “My Sibling’s Romance” Season 2 will be produced and is set to premiere later this year.

“My Sibling’s Romance,” which first aired in March 2024, is a family-meddling dating show where siblings help each other find romantic partners. The show offered a fresh format blending family relationships, bringing both fun and deep emotional resonance that distinguished it from typical dating reality shows.

Season 2 will be co-directed by PD Lee Jin Joo, the main producer of Season 1, and PD Shin Hye Won, who participated in directing Season 1. The show is currently recruiting participants.

Stay tuned for further updates!

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