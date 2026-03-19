Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, And Kim Shin Rok Confront Unknown Virus Outbreak In New Film “Colony”

Upcoming film “Colony” has unveiled its first stills!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors. The cast includes Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, and Go Soo.

The stills depict infected figures unlike anything seen before. Blood-soaked bodies and images of mysterious slime create an unsettling sense of fear while hinting at the new species set to appear.

Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun), trapped in a building while watching the movements of the infected; Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan), with a determined expression showing no signs of wavering; Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), standing protectively beside his wheelchair-bound sister, Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok); and Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been), speaking on the phone with a serious look, all suggest that the situation they face is far from ordinary.

“Colony” is set to hit theaters in May.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

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Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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