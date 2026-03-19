Watch: Park Sung Woong, Lee Jin Woo, Lee Soo Kyung, And More Struggle To Adapt To Rural Life In New Drama Teaser “Cabbage Your Life”

Upcoming drama “Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

The video opens with the village chief, Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan), warmly welcoming the family of Sung Tae Hoon, who has moved to the rural village of Yeonriri. Im Joo Hyung says, “Welcome to Yeonriri, the village without crime,” while striking a heart pose.

The city family—Sung Tae Hoon, Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung), Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo), Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk), and Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk)—immediately draws the attention of Yeonriri residents just for being from Seoul. Sung Tae Hoon also grabs the village’s attention by announcing his goal of developing cabbage.

In response, Im Joo Hyung sees Sung Tae Hoon’s cabbage farming efforts as a nuisance and clashes with him at every turn. The daily life of Sung Tae Hoon’s wife, Jo Mi Ryeo, is also shown as she faces subtle territorial behavior from the women’s association president, Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah). The Sung family’s adjustment to life in Yeonriri proves full of challenges.

Tasked with the mission of successfully growing cabbage to return to Seoul, Sung Tae Hoon refuses to give up for his family’s sake, despite Im Joo Hyung’s interference. Determined with the mindset of “if you don’t have teeth, use your gums,” Sung Tae Hoon continues his new rural life with no farming knowledge or experience.

Watch the full video below!

“Cabbage Your Life” premieres on March 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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