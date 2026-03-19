Lee Mi Sook Disappears While On A Trip With Kang Suk Woo In “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a sneak peek of its next episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook) had been suffering from frequent memory lapses and begun to suspect she might have dementia. She visited a university hospital for an examination, but after hearing that an accident occurred involving clothing from Nana Atelier that was scheduled for export, she rushed to the factory instead. Park Man Jae (Kang Suk Woo), who was at the hospital, witnessed Kim Nana hurriedly leaving and instinctively sensed that something was wrong.

The newly released stills show Kim Nana returning home after wandering the streets late at night, with Song Ha Young (Han Ji Hyun) watching her. Previously, Ha Young had spotted Nana crying on the street while driving, and when Yeon Tae Seok (Kwon Hyuk) avoided giving a clear answer about the incident, Ha Young’s suspicions grew. Seeing her grandmother return late at night wearing mismatched shoes, Ha Young cannot hide her concern. As Kim Nana’s unusual behavior begins to be noticed by those around her, attention is focused on whether her condition will finally be revealed to her family.

Kim Nana, who had been quietly preparing for retirement, goes on a trip with Park Man Jae to Chuncheon, a place filled with her childhood memories. The two spend a happy time together, strolling through the neighborhood, teasing each other, and reminiscing about the past.

However, when Man Jae returns after briefly stepping away, Kim Nana has disappeared without a trace, leaving behind even her phone and coat, making viewers anxious to find out what happened to Kim Nana.

The next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” will air on March 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Mi Sook in “Perfect Marriage Revenge”:

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Also watch Kang Suk Woo in “Glorious Days” below:

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