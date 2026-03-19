Kim Seon Ho Dishes On The Popularity Of “Can This Love Be Translated?” His Plans For The Year, And More

Kim Seon Ho recently teamed up with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The photo shoot was conducted in collaboration with the British perfume house Atkinsons 1799.

In the accompanying interview, Kim Seon Ho shared his thoughts on the popularity of his Netflix series “Can This Love Be Translated?” He shared, “Looking back, it feels like I was traveling every single moment. It was a project I was sad to let go of—to the point that my eyes even welled up with tears a bit on the last day of filming. I also broke my jinx that things don’t go well when I get my hopes up and get too excited in advance. I’m grateful because it feels like my sincere wish for it to be loved by many people really came through.”

Kim Seon Ho is currently performing on stage in the play “Secret Passage: INTERVAL.” When asked about the driving force that allows him to act tirelessly across both screen and stage, he replied, “I am genuinely happy that I get to act. At the same time, I often reflect on the fact that what you love and what you’re good at are two different things. The effort I put into becoming a better actor is the strength that helps Kim Seon Ho, as a person, keep moving forward without falling.”

Lastly, he shared his goal for the year, saying, “I want to offer as much kindness as possible. It might sound like a cliché or a given coming from an actor, but I truly mean it. Even if my capacity for kindness runs out, I still want to fully express how grateful I am to the many people who support me.” Kim Seon Ho’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the April issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “The Childe”:

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