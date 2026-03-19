Watch: Woo Do Hwan And Lee Sang Yi Enter Brutal Fight Against Rain To Protect Their Family In “Bloodhounds 2”

“Bloodhounds 2” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

First released in 2023, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are set to take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

The newly released main poster captures Gun Woo and Woo Jin locked in a fierce showdown with Baek Jeong, hinting at the series’ signature bare-knuckle action—now upgraded with even greater impact and speed. The tagline, “Billions at stake—bite down to the bitter end,” foreshadows an unavoidable, high-stakes battle on a much larger scale.

The accompanying trailer teases a new threat looming over Gun Woo and Woo Jin. Baek Jeong, the ruthless mastermind behind the global illegal boxing league known as “IKFC,” drives betting stakes sky-high with every brutal punch he throws—but his greed knows no bounds. Seeing Gun Woo rise as a boxing star after becoming champion, Baek Jeong seeks to expand his empire and offers him a dangerous deal: “I’ll give you 10 billion won (approximately $6,700,000). Just fight me once.”

The moment Gun Woo refuses, Baek Jeong turns his blade toward him and Woo Jin. Determined not to lose anyone dear to him again, Gun Woo resolves, “This time, let’s handle this ourselves,” as he and Woo Jin prepare to risk their lives once more.

However, Baek Jeong’s threat against Gun Woo is more relentless than ever. To make matters worse, In Beom (Tae Won Seok)—who threatened them three years ago—now falls under Baek Jeong’s control, pushing the fight into an unpredictable and dangerous new phase. Even as they continue to run and fight, the danger shows no signs of fading, prompting the two to steel their resolve: “To take down a beast, I must be more beastly than the beast.”

As those seeking to reclaim their peaceful lives once again join forces, Gun Woo prepares for a head-on showdown with Baek Jeong. Bound by their rule—“If we die, we die together; if we live, we live together. Protect our family till the end”—all eyes are on whether Gun Woo and Woo Jin can deliver one decisive blow against a powerful force of evil.

Watch the trailer below!

“Bloodhounds 2” will premiere on April 3 via Netflix.

While waiting, watch Woo Do Hwan in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality”:

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Also watch Lee Sang Yi in “Youth of May” below:

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