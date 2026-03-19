Bae Jong Ok And Han Sun Hwa Mask Tense Relationship Behind Their Perfect Mother-Daughter Image In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled the first stills of Bae Jong Ok and Han Sun Hwa in character!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Bae Jong Ok takes on the role of Oh Jung Hee, a top national actress who still reigns at the peak of her career. A perfectionist to the core, Oh Jung Hee lives every moment as if she is constantly being filmed, maintaining strict standards that leave no room for flaws—and extending that control even to the smallest details of her daughter’s life.

Han Sun Hwa plays Jang Mi Ran, Oh Jung Hee’s daughter and a fellow actress. Jang Mi Ran stars as the lead in director Park Kyung Se’s (Oh Jung Se) fifth film, “The Second Sister Without Arms.” While she is still better known as “the daughter of national actress Oh Jung Hee,” she harbors a strong desire to break free from that label and step out from her mother’s overwhelming shadow.

The newly released images sharply contrast the dual lives of this mother-daughter pair. At an awards ceremony, Oh Jung Hee beams brightly as she holds a trophy while Jang Mi Ran smiles proudly from below the stage, celebrating her—embodying the perfect, picture-worthy “ideal mother-daughter duo.”

However, behind the scenes, their dynamic shifts dramatically. Once the bright lights fade and they are left alone in the waiting room, a cold silence fills the space.

The production team shared, “Oh Jung Hee and Jang Mi Ran are actresses who precariously navigate between the pressure to present a perfect narrative to the public and their suppressed true selves. In reality, they are stepmother and stepdaughter with no blood relation—viewers can discover the story behind their relationship in the broadcast.” They added, “Please look forward to the acting synergy of Bae Jong Ok and Han Sun Hwa as they portray these striking contrasts both on and off camera.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Mobster” below:

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