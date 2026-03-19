Jung E Chan Is Left Stunned As Baek Seo Ra Makes Bold Move Toward An Woo Yeon In “Doctor Shin”

TV CHOSUN’s weekend mini-series “Doctor Shin” has teased a tense love triangle.

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, genius doctor Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) began a fateful romance with top actress Momo (Baek Seo Ra), only for her to fall into a coma after an accident. Following this, Momo’s mother Hyun Ran Hee (Song Ji In) requested that Shin Joo Shin perform a controversial brain-switch surgery, leaving viewers eager to see the outcome.

In the newly released stills, Ha Yong Joong (An Woo Yeon) is seen playing the double bass at a “Night of Gratitude” event held at the Nua Foundation orphanage. The mood shifts when Momo suddenly takes the stage, dancing as she boldly flirts with him. Though visibly flustered, Ha Yong Joong can’t seem to take his eyes off her, caught between confusion and an undeniable pull.

Meanwhile, Shin Joo Shin witnesses the charged moment firsthand, his calm expression barely masking the shock of seeing his lover Momo with his friend.

The production team commented, “Episodes 3 and 4 of ‘Doctor Shin’ will bring an unexpected storm of twists and variables. Please look forward to whether the triangle romance between Jung E Chan, Baek Seo Ra, and An Woo Yeon can truly unfold, and keep an eye on ‘Doctor Shin’ as it begins to cast a shadow of impending tragedy.”

Episode 3 of “Doctor Shin” will air on March 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung E Chan in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki:

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