Jung Ga Ram Is A Chaebol Heir And Influencer Who Enters Police Force On A Bet In New Film “The Ultimate Duo”

The upcoming film “The Ultimate Duo” has unveiled the first stills of Jung Ga Ram in character!

Based on a real-life case, “The Ultimate Duo” follows Jae Hyuk (Bae Sung Woo), a detective demoted to a rural outpost, who teams up with rookie detective Joong Ho (Jung Ga Ram) as they head to Seoul in pursuit of the real killer behind a murder case involving two suspects.

Jung Ga Ram plays Joong Ho, a third-generation chaebol heir and influencer who possesses wealth, looks, and intelligence. On a whim, he takes the police exam as part of a bet with online netizens—and unexpectedly ranks first. From his very first day on the job, he makes a flashy entrance in a sports car, only to be assigned the outdated veteran detective Jae Hyuk as his mentor.

While Joong Ho aims to carry out investigations in style, Jae Hyuk relies on instinct and luck, leading the two to clash at every turn and heightening the tension with their contrasting approaches.

Jung Ga Ram expressed confidence in the film, saying, “It’s a buddy cop movie filled with fresh elements.” He also underwent six months of capoeira training for the role, demonstrating his dedication. Director Park Chul Hwan praised him, saying, “He’s an actor who can portray both the straightforward confidence of today’s generation and the fresh, innocent energy of a rookie detective.”

“The Ultimate Duo” is set to hit theaters on April 2.

Watch Jung Ga Ram in his film “Beasts Clawing at Straws” below:

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