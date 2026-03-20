Watch: Kim Hyang Gi Writes A BL Novel Starring Her Teachers Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Jae Hyun, And More In New Drama Teaser

Upcoming drama “The Absolute Value of Romance” (literal translation) has dropped a first look!

“The Absolute Value of Romance” is a drama about high school student Yeo Ui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who writes romance novels featuring handsome teachers as the main characters. She encounters the teachers—Ga Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon), Noh Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun), Jung Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), Yoon Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu)—in real life in unexpected moments and becomes the central figure in a turbulent school life.

The newly released teaser poster highlights Yeo Ui Ju’s life as “an ordinary student by day and romance novelist by night.” Taking over her desk are four handsome teachers who appear to boast visuals straight out of a romance novel, creating a creative and exciting premise to look forward to.

The teaser released along with the poster begins by introducing four handsome teachers newly assigned to Ui Ju’s school, awakening her creative instincts. Eventually, Ui Ju ends up writing a cheeky BL story starring the teachers, creating a hit web novel and becoming a popular writer overnight, ranking No. 1.

Check out the teaser below!

“The Absolute Value of Romance” will premiere on April 17 via Coupang Play. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moment of Eighteen” below:

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