Watch: Kim Hye Yoon, Lee Jong Won, And More Witness Supernatural Phenomena In New Horror Film 'Whispering Water' Teasers

Upcoming film “Whispering Water” has unveiled new teasers!

On March 20, the film dropped seven character posters and a new trailer.

“Whispering Water” is a horror film about a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the dark, deep water.

In the first character poster, the face of Su In (Kim Hye Yoon), soaked and thrown into confusion, is paired with the copy, “I only believe what I’ve seen with my own eyes,” stirring curiosity about what kind of presence she will come to face.

In Ki Tae’s (Lee Jong Won) gaze, a firm resolve to dig into Salmokji’s mystery to the very end can be sensed.

Meanwhile, the chilling facial expression of Kyo Sik (Kim Jun Han), pale-faced, creates an eerie atmosphere alongside the copy, “It’s scary to go alone, right? I’ll go with you.”

Kyung Tae (Kim Young Sung), holding a flashlight and overwhelmed by shock, and Kyung Joon (Oh Dong Min), frozen as if confronted with an unbelievable situation, heighten curiosity about what it was that those who had brushed off the strange rumors as no big deal actually witnessed.

Next, Sung Bin (Yoon Jae Chan), whose desperation to escape is laid bare, and Se Jeong (Jang Da A), who is reeling in shock in stark contrast to her earlier, excited words—“We’re going to see a ghost today, right?”—further deepen the ominous atmosphere.

The trailer that was released along with the posters opens with Se Jeong’s line, “Did you see it—the Salmokji road-view ghost?” instantly creating an eerie atmosphere. Then, the moment Su In closes the trunk of the car, the screen switches to the perspective of the road-view camera, completely dominating the viewer’s attention. At Salmokji, where the film crew has set foot, an unidentified presence is captured; a rice bowl with a knife stuck in it drops, and the reservoir becomes stained with blood as the atmosphere grows steadily more ominous.

On top of that, a stone skipping across the water returns again, Kyo Sik behaves strangely, and inexplicable phenomena continue—such as a hand suddenly stretching out from a stone cairn—further amplifying the fear. Along with an old woman’s voice saying, “If you really want to get out, you have to pray,” the image overlaps with the black fingertips gripping Su In’s shoulder, heightening anticipation for the intense terror that “Whispering Water” will deliver.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Whispering Water” is scheduled to hit theaters on April 8.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner”:

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And watch Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

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