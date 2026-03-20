Yoo Yeon Seok Investigates Whether Idol Trainee's Death Was Homicide Or Suicide In 'Phantom Lawyer'

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” has shared a sneak peek of Yoo Yeon Seok’s next case!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

On the second episode of “Phantom Lawyer,” Shin I Rang did everything he could to try to keep ghosts out of his law office. However, despite his best efforts to “ghost-proof” his office, the episode ended with Shin I Rang letting out a cry of despair after coming face-to-face with his next client: the ghost of a young schoolgirl.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Shin I Rang sets out to help this confused ghost—an idol trainee who tragically fell to her death—recover her lost memories. However, he comes up against a major obstacle: the truth behind this death is far from simple. Although the deceased trainee’s agency claims that her death was a suicide, there is a clear discrepancy between the ghost’s memories of her final moments and the official statements regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Han Na Hyun will unexpectedly team up with Shin I Rang once again when she conducts her own independent investigation into the case and raises the possibility that the death was a homicide. Han Na Hyun’s suspicions stem from the fact that the victim’s cell phone was missing from the scene.

The “Phantom Lawyer” production team teased, “In Episodes 1 and 2, we introduced the drama’s universe through Shin I Rang’s special abilities and the story of his family members. Starting from Episode 3, deceased individuals with tragic and unresolved stories will seek out his office, and Shin I Rang’s adventures to resolve his ghost clients’ grievances will begin in earnest. The increasingly bizarre cases, along with the diverse spectrum of human nature revealed within them, will bring viewers a thrilling catharsis.”

The third episode of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on March 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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