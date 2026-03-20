BTS Dishes On Preparations For Long-Awaited Comeback, What Hasn't Changed Since The Past, And More

BTS has released an interview ahead of the release of their fifth full-length studio album “ARIRANG”!

This album is their first new release in three years and nine months since the June 2022 anthology album “Proof.” Having ended their military hiatus and reunited as a complete group, BTS plans to open the curtain on a new chapter “BTS 2.0” through these promotions.

The new album “ARIRANG” contains a total of 14 tracks including the title track “SWIM.” Ready to meet music fans around the world, BTS shared this interview about the album and their activities via BIGHIT MUSIC.

Here are some questions and responses from the interview:

How do you feel about making a comeback after three years and nine months?

BTS: We’re excited and nervous, but more than anything, it’s deeply moving. Just being able to gather as seven again and do something together makes us happy and grateful. Since ARMY (BTS’s fandom name) has waited for so long, we came back fully prepared. The fact that we can show you a good side of ourselves again is, in itself, incredibly touching and makes us happy. As it is our first group album in a while, we are as excited as we are scared—but with the members and ARMY together, we’re not too worried.

What message do you most want to convey through this album?

Suga: We thought a lot about what feels most like us. Rather than a grand message, we focused on “us” itself.

How did you decide on the “Korean elements” included in the album?

RM: First, we threw out all sorts of ideas that came to mind. In one songwriting session, we even made a track using taekwondo as the theme. It didn’t end up making the album, but personally I liked it quite a lot. I think Korean elements are an important keyword that can tie the seven of us together, because they connect to where we started—our roots. What counts as “Korean” is still being redefined and changing even now. I think it could be fun if we become part of that flow, too.

Why did you choose “SWIM” as the title track?

Jin: Rather than a song that grabs you immediately from the start, it was the kind of song that has a lasting power—you can’t forget it the more you listen. In particular, the rhythmic hook that comes in halfway through really stuck with me. When I listen to that part, I lose track of time.

Are there any behind-the-scenes stories from the songwriting session in Los Angeles?

V: On my way back from working out, I heard a theme, and in that moment I suddenly got inspired, so I tried singing right away. The reaction on site was good, and everyone really liked the overall melody, so it was able to make it onto this album. That song is the final track “Into the Sun.”

What does “BTS 2.0” mean to you?

j-hope: I see it as meaning that we are growing to the next level as artists. I think the start of “2.0” is showing a freer, more mature side musically while expressing ourselves as we are. Jungkook: Literally, it is “something new.” It means a new direction in whatever it may be. I also want to start with a new mindset.

Compared to the past, what is one thing that hasn’t changed?

Jimin: Going forward, every time we take on a new challenge, there will be difficulties. So we have to keep thinking about what is right and make our choices as we go. Even so, the attitude of not stopping and continuing to swim forward—like in “SWIM”—is something that won’t change.

If you have anything you’d like to say to ARMY, what would it be?

BTS: To all ARMY who waited for us for such a long time, we sincerely thank you. We missed you so much, too, and more than anything, the fact that we can be together again as seven is incredibly precious to us. We’ll come to see you through our music and performances, the world tour that is coming up, and a variety of other activities as well. Please relax and enjoy it—and are you ready to have fun with us? We’ve prepared lots of stages you can enjoy together with us, not just the album, so let’s enjoy it together. We love you so much.

“ARIRANG” is set to be released on March 20 at 1 p.m. KST. Check out the teasers here!

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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