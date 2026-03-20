'The King's Warden' Becomes 5th Korean Film Ever To Surpass 14 Million Moviegoers

“The King’s Warden” continues its unstoppable climb at the box office!!

On the morning of March 20 KST, the 45th day of its release, “The King’s Warden” officially surpassed 14 million moviegoers.

Not only is “The King’s Warden” only the fifth Korean film ever to reach the milestone, but it has also surpassed the records of foreign blockbusters like “Avengers: Endgame” (which recorded a total of 13.93 million moviegoers at the Korean box office), “Frozen 2” (13.74 million), and “Avatar” (13.63 million).

The only other Korean films ever to reach 14 million moviegoers are “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (17.61 million), “Extreme Job” (16.26 million), “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (14.41 million), and “Ode to My Father” (14.25 million).

Set in 1457, “The King’s Warden” tells the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province. There, he meets and forms an unexpected bond with village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), setting the story’s events in motion.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And Yoo Hae Jin in “Big Deal” below:

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