Park Jinyoung And Kim Min Ju Move In Together After Reuniting On 'Still Shining'

10 years after their breakup, Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju will wind up living under the same roof in JTBC’s “Still Shining”!

Starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju, “Still Shining” is a new drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

Spoilers

Previously on “Still Shining,” Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) and Mo Eun Ah (Kim Min Ju) ran into each other after not seeing one another for 10 long years. Yeon Tae Seo is currently living a stable life in Seoul as a subway train operator, while Mo Eun Ah has just hurriedly moved there out of necessity.

With nowhere to stay, Mo Eun Ah unexpectedly ends up moving in with Yeon Tae Seo, who opens his home to the first love that he has clearly never gotten over.

Although time has changed both of them and the air between them is awkward, the former couple visibly harbors lingering feelings for each other. They also remain naturally considerate of one another: Mo Eun Ah smiles as she looks at clothes that Yeon Tae Seo prepared for her, while Yeon Tae Seo gazes thoughtfully at a flower and note left by Mo Eun Ah.

A final photo captures the two exes embracing one another, as if they have erased a decade of separation in the blink of an eye.

To find out how the feelings between the two of them reignite, catch the next two episodes of “Still Shining” on March 20 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Park Jinyoung in his drama “The Witch” on Viki below:

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