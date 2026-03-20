Watch: BTS Embarks On Their New Voyage In Long-Awaited 'SWIM' Comeback MV

BTS is finally here with their long-awaited comeback!

On March 20 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS made their highly-anticipated comeback with their fifth studio album “ARIRANG” along with the music video for the title track.

“SWIM” is a song about continuing to swim onwards without stopping amid the waves of life. The love mentioned is not limited to romantic love but rather it’s the love for life, reflecting the determination to overcome the waves at one’s own pace.

Check out the music video below!