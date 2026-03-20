LUN8 Announces Ji Eunho’s Departure From The Group

Ji Eunho will be parting ways with LUN8 to focus on his health and recovery.

On March 20, Fantagio announced Ji Eunho’s departure from the group with the following statement:

Hello, this is Fantagio. First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have always supported LUN8.

We would like to inform you regarding member Ji Eunho’s future activities. Ji Eunho had been experiencing ongoing health issues since last year, and after discussions with the company, he took time off to focus on rest and treatment while awaiting recovery.

During this hiatus, we held in-depth discussions with Ji Eunho. Respecting his wishes, it has been decided that he will conclude his activities as a member of LUN8 and focus on his recovery. We sincerely apologize for causing concern with this sudden news. Although Ji Eunho will be concluding his activities as a member of LUN8, we ask for your warm support so that he can fully recover his health. We also ask for your continued and unwavering support and encouragement for the LUN8 members moving forward. Thank you.

We wish Ji Eunho a full recovery and all the best in his future endeavors.

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