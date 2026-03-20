2 Points To Keep On Eye On In The 2nd Half Of Han Ji Min, Park Sung Hoon, And Lee Ki Taek's 'The Practical Guide To Love'

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is gearing up for its second half!

“The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Ahead of the second half, “The Practical Guide to Love” shared intriguing plot points to keep an eye on.

1. Lee Ui Yeong’s final choice

After meeting Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), Lee Ui Yeong spent a chaotic time experiencing the different charms of the two men. Responsible when it comes to relationships, Song Tae Seop gave Ui Yeong a sense of stability with his sincere attitude, while Shin Ji Su charmed with his unpredictable and bold personality. Viewers are curious to find out what choice Lee Ui Yeong will make.

Furthermore, Song Tae Seop and Shin Ji Su are battling to confess first. Although Song Tae Seop conveyed his interest in Ui Yeong and went on dates with her, he has yet to confess and ask her to be his girlfriend. Meanwhile, although Shin Ji Su took Ui Yeong on fun, spontaneous dates, he didn’t properly convey his feelings to Ui Yeong.

2. More intriguing ties

Shin Ji Su also received a flower bouquet and an invitation to a hotel from top star Son Jung Ah (Moon Jung Hee), who was swept up in a scandal, raising curiosity for the relationship between the two. Furthermore, the romance between Jung Hyun Min (Jung Hye Sung) and Im Seung Joon (Ju Yeon Woo) also captivated fans.

As Lee Ui Yeong’s blind date journey reaches its end, viewers are curious to find out what turns the drama will take in its second half.

The next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” airs on March 21 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “The Practical Guide to Love” with English subtitles on Viki:

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