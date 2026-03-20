IU And Byeon Woo Seok To Appear On YouTube Talk Show 'Salon Drip'

IU and Byeon Woo Seok will be appearing on Jang Do Yeon’s YouTube talk show “Salon Drip”!

On March 20, MyDaily reported that IU and Byeon Woo Seok will appear on “Salon Drip.”

A representative from the show’s production company TEO confirmed, “IU and Byeon Woo Seok will be appearing on ‘Salon Drip.’ The episode is scheduled to be released in April.”

The two stars are set to star together in MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Perfect Crown,” and their appearance on the show is part of promotional activities for the drama.

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)