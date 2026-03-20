Watch: Shin Hae Sun, Gong Myoung, And More Test Their Chemistry At 'Filing For Love' Script Reading

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has shared a new making-of video behind the first script reading!

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

The newly released making-of video goes behind the scenes of the drama’s script reading, sharing a closer look at the chemistry between Gong Myoung and Shin Hae Sun.

The script reading begins with Gong Myoung’s energetic greeting as he shares, “I’m so nervous as today is the script reading. Please just follow my eyes on set. I’ll work hard, thank you.” Shin Hae Sun playfully adds, “I’m so grateful to work together, and I’ll just work hard to follow along while only looking at Gong Myoung’s eyes. Let’s all work hard together, thank you!”

Shin Hae Sun plays Joo In Ah, a tough nut who tolerates no mistakes at work, earning the title of the company’s “youngest female executive.” Her harsh nicknames show why she is the most avoided person in the company. When she appoints Noh Ki Joon to handle office misconduct, their interaction sparks a chaotic office life.

Gong Myoung plays Noh Ki Joon, who goes from Audit Office ace to Joo In Ah’s chosen office misconduct “sniper.” With a sharp mind, impressive physique, and striking looks, his smooth life comes to an abrupt halt with Joo In Ah’s arrival, and he is demoted from the elite Audit Team 1 to the troublesome Audit Team 3.

Kim Jae Wook plays Jeon Jae Yeol, a third generation chaebol heir who hides a sense of emptiness behind his perfect and elegant exterior. Jeon Jae Yeol chooses reality over love to win a precarious succession battle.

Hong Hwa Yeon plays Park Ah Jeong, the beautiful and extraordinary secretary of Jeon Jae Yeol at Haemoo Group. Believing her looks only made life more difficult, she has lived guarded until she experiences her first intense unrequited love.

In the script reading video, the actors share points to anticipate in the upcoming drama. Shin Hae Sun comments that the way Noh Ki Joon and Joo In Ah’s relationship becomes reversed is a fun point to look forward to, while Kim Jae Wook picks his character’s and Noh Ki Joon’s contrasting charms. Gong Myoung and Hong Hwa Yeon further mention the diverse characters and chemistry at Haemoo Group.

Check out the full making-of video below!

“Filing for Love” will premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While you wait, check out Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love”:

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Also check out Shin Hae Sun in “Dear Hyeri”:

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