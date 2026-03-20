Song Ji In And Joo Se Bin’s Encounter With Ji Young San Marks Major Turning Point In “Doctor Shin”

“Doctor Shin” has teased a major turning point!

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Spoilers

In the previous episodes, James (Jeon No Min) showed a painting he purchased from artist Paul Kim (Ji Young San) to gallery director Hyun Ran Hee (Song Ji In), saying, “Haven’t you heard of Paul Kim? I heard he’s an artist who worked in Germany.” The episodes also showed scenes of Geum Ba Ra (Joo Se Bin) quietly admiring Paul Kim’s artwork, as well as Paul Kim returning from Germany.

In the upcoming Episode 4, Geum Ba Ra, Hyun Ran Hee, and Paul Kim will finally come face-to-face. The stills capture Geum Ba Ra and Hyun Ran Hee visiting Paul Kim’s exhibition. Hyun Ran Hee displays a bright smile throughout, expressing keen interest in Paul Kim, while Geum Ba Ra greets him by handing over her business card. In contrast to the composed demeanor of the two women, a subtle yet unmistakable tension crosses Paul Kim’s face, raising curiosity about the ripple effects their encounter—set to become the center of the storm—will bring.

The production team shared, “In Episodes 3 and 4 of ‘Doctor Shin,’ Ji Young San’s full-scale appearance will once again shake up the narrative,” adding, “Please look forward to how the meeting of Joo Se Bin, Song Ji In, and Ji Young San will act as a catalyst for the drama’s bold storyline.”

Episode 3 of “Doctor Shin” will air on March 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

While you’re waiting, watch Song Ji In in “Double Patty” below:

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