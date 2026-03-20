Choi Won Young Keeps Go Youn Jung In Check With Cold Criticism Fueled By Inferiority In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has previewed a chilling tension between Go Youn Jung and Choi Won Young.

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

One of the key points to watch in the drama is the synergy between Hwang Dong Man, who has spent 20 years chasing his dream of debuting as a film director while battling feelings of worthlessness, and film producer Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), who recognizes his sincerity and potential with her sharp eye for scripts. However, there is someone who keeps even Byun Eun Ah in check—Choi Dong Hyun (Choi Won Young), the CEO of her production company Choi Film.

Byun Eun Ah is a self-made figure who joined the company as a contract administrative assistant after graduating high school and rose to become a full-time producer. With a fresh perspective untouched by the industry’s rigid norms, she earned the nickname “the axe that cuts down scripts,” and at one point, she was such a powerful figure within Choi Film that directors would line up to show her their scripts directly, even bypassing CEO Choi Dong Hyun.

However, her exceptional talent ultimately becomes a double-edged sword. Feeling inferior to Byun Eun Ah’s growing influence, which began to surpass his own, Choi Dong Hyun gradually starts to undermine and restrain her with subtle yet calculated criticism as her once-refreshing perspective becomes familiar.

Newly released stills capture the cold aura of Choi Dong Hyun as he summons Byun Eun Ah to his office and openly delivers harsh remarks.

The production team commented, “Choi Dong Hyun is a unique character who oddly provides a sense of thrill by laying bare his desires and values without restraint,” adding, “The tense dynamic between Choi Won Young’s seasoned portrayal of a ‘ruthless CEO’ and Go Youn Jung’s determined performance as her character struggles to protect her own values under pressure will drive the drama’s tension.”

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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