Jung E Chan Gently Holds Baek Seo Ra As She Rests On His Lap In “Doctor Shin”

“Doctor Shin” has shared a glimpse of a romantic moment between Jung E Chan and Baek Seo Ra.

“Doctor Shin” is a medical thriller that follows a brilliant doctor who pushes medicine beyond limits once considered the domain of God, alongside a woman whose brain is suddenly damaged overnight, causing her to gradually lose her soul. Centered on the unusual romance surrounding a top star who falls into a coma after a tragic accident—along with the man who once loved her and the man who still loves her—the drama explores a bold story of love and desire, taboo, and sacrifice.

Spoilers

In previous episodes, genius doctor Shin Joo Shin (Jung E Chan) began a fateful romance with top star Momo (Baek Seo Ra), only for tragedy to strike when Momo fell into a coma following an accident. Unable to bear her daughter’s condition, Momo’s mother Hyun Ran Hee (Song Ji In) pleaded for help, ultimately leading Shin Joo Shin to perform a brain-switch surgery between Momo and Hyun Ran Hee—plunging the story into an unpredictable new phase.

In the newly released stills, Momo lies on Shin Joo Shin’s lap as she reads a script. Holding her hand tightly, Shin Joo Shin gazes at her with eyes full of affection, while Momo returns his gaze with a bright, sunlit smile.

The production team shared, “Please look forward to how Shin Joo Shin and Momo’s future will develop following the brain-switch surgery.”

Episode 3 of “Doctor Shin” will air on March 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung E Chan in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki:

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