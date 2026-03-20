Yoo Yeon Seok Dances To IVE’s “LOVE DIVE” As Possessed Ghost’s Memories Take Over In “Phantom Lawyer”

Yoo Yeon Seok will be showing off his “possessed” idol dance in “Phantom Lawyer”!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

The newly released stills capture Shin I Rang fully immersed in performing “LOVE DIVE” by IVE. In the middle of what should be a serious law office, he flawlessly executes the choreography with precise hand movements and a wistful gaze. Adding to the humor, his signature “flushed cheeks” from possession make him look as if he’s wearing blush—perfectly embodying an idol trainee.

Previously, at the end of Episode 2, Shin I Rang—who had dreamed of becoming an ordinary lawyer and even used red beans and garlic to ward off bad spirits in his office—was shocked when a mysterious female student ghost (Oh Ye Ju) suddenly appeared before him. Now tasked with uncovering the memories of a ghost who doesn’t even know how she died, he finds himself reacting instinctively when music unexpectedly begins to play—his body moving before his mind can catch up. Through the idol dance his body seems to remember, Shin I Rang begins tracing the ghost’s dreams from when she was alive, as well as the clues behind her unjust death.

Another still highlights the reaction of his brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo (Jeon Seok Ho). Watching him suddenly break into a girl group dance in the middle of the office, Yoon Bong Soo is left completely stunned. His wide-eyed disbelief and “system overload” reaction promise plenty of laughs, while also raising curiosity about the chaotic journey of caring for his unpredictable brother-in-law moving forward.

The third episode of “Phantom Lawyer” will air on March 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama on Viki:

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