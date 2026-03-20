Watch: P1Harmony Takes 2nd Win For 'UNIQUE' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By NouerA, Yena, And More

P1Harmony has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “UNIQUE”!

On the March 20 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were P1Harmony’s “UNIQUE” and NouerA’s “POP IT LIKE.” P1Harmony ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,034 points.

Congratulations to P1Harmony! Watch the winner announcement and encore below!

Performers on today’s show included P1Harmony, NouerA, AB6IX, Yena, H1-KEY, TUNEXX, VICTON’s Sejun, Jay Chang, cosmosy, ALL(H)OURS, ODD YOUTH, LATENCY, Mighty Mouth feat. BBGIRLS’ Minyoung, V01D, AtHeart, AmbiO, Big Ocean, In A Minute, and Woo Yerin.

Check out their performances below!

P1Harmony – “UNIQUE”

NouerA – “POP IT LIKE”

AB6IX – “BOTTOMS UP”

Yena – “Catch Catch”

H1-KEY – “To. My First Love”

TUNEXX – “I’m Alive”

VICTON’s Sejun – “Pray For God”

Jay Chang – “FEEL”

cosmosy – “Chance ~ switch on ~”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

ODD YOUTH – “Babyface”

LATENCY – “LATENCY”

Mighty Mouth – “Lalala (feat. BBGIRLS’ Minyoung)”

V01D – “Tug of War”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

Big Ocean – “Cold Moon”

In A Minute – “Broken Doll”

Woo Yerin – “The lost thread”

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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