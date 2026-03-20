Watch: “Fresh Off The Sea” Spin-Off Announces Premiere Date With 1st Teaser

The spin-off of “Fresh off the Sea” has dropped its first teaser!

“Fresh off the Sea” is a reality program that follows its cast as they travel across South Korea’s coastal regions for three days and two nights, showcasing scenic landscapes and local delicacies unique to each area.

The spin-off, “Fresh off the Sea in Calape,” shifts the setting to the Philippines, where Yum Jung Ah, Park Joon Myun, Dex, and Kim Hye Yoon come together to showcase a fresh and exciting new chemistry in an exotic setting.

The first teaser video opens in the middle of a mangrove swamp in the Philippines. The four cast members appear completely covered in mud and utterly drained. When a local asks, “Are you okay?”, a visibly exhausted Yum Jung Ah responds, “No,” hinting at one of their toughest experiences yet. Dex also expresses disbelief, saying, “I was in Korea just yesterday—it feels like I’m dreaming.”

Meanwhile, the stunned expressions of Park Joon Myun and Kim Hye Yoon—who appear to be on the verge of a full “mental breakdown”—further heighten anticipation. As the teaser wraps up, the cast can be heard shouting, “This isn’t right!” and “Don’t ever come back!”—sparking curiosity about what led them to the mangrove swamp and the intense challenges they faced there.

Watch the teaser below!

“Fresh off the Sea in Calape” is set to premiere on April 16 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yum Jung Ah in “Love, Take Two” on Viki below:

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And Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner”:

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