'Phantom Lawyer' Earns Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is on the rise!

On March 20, the new fantasy legal drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom earned its highest Friday viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the third episode of “Phantom Lawyer” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.8 percent.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which shares a same time slot with “Phantom Lawyer,” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent.

Finally, JTBC’s “Still Shining” dipped to nationwide averages of 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent for its fifth and sixth episodes respectively.

Watch full episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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