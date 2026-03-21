Han Ji Min Suffers Through Awkward Conversation With Park Sung Hoon's Mom In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Park Sung Hoon is about to learn that his mom might know more about Han Ji Min than he does on “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “The Practical Guide to Love,” Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) and Lee Ui Yeong were enjoying a romantic moment at home together when they were interrupted by an unexpected visitor: Song Tae Seop’s mom Lee Soon Joo (Oh Min Ae). Adding to the shock was the fact that Song Tae Seop’s mom turned out to be someone Lee Ui Yeong already knew as the owner of a restaurant she frequents.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture this awkward encounter in which Lee Ui Yeong must “meet” Song Tae Seop’s mom even before they become an official couple. While Song Tae Seop and Lee Ui Yeong are visibly flustered by his mom’s sudden arrival, Lee Soon Joo remains surprisingly calm and comfortable as she settles in and begins a conversation with Lee Ui Yeong.

As a nervous Lee Ui Yeong hangs on her every word, Lee Soon Joo turns up the heat by bringing up facts that she knows because Lee Ui Yeong is a regular at her restaurant. From Lee Ui Yeong’s past blind date concerns to her alcohol tolerance, no topic is off limits.

To find out what happens during this tense conversation, tune in to the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 21 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)