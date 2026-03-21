Im Soo Jung Makes A Dangerous Decision For Her Husband Ha Jung Woo In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Im Soo Jung is about to dive into danger for Ha Jung Woo’s sake on “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a new thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Previously on “Mad Concrete Dreams,” Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung) made up her mind to divorce her husband Ki Su Jong, who seemed to be more focused on his building than his family. When she noticed Ki Su Jong acting suspicious as he headed somewhere, she followed him because she suspected he was having an affair. Instead, she ended up witnessing something she could never have imagined: her husband taking part in a kidnapping plot.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, Kim Seon observes her husband with a thoughtful expression. Although she is aware of her husband’s crime, she feigns ignorance and subtly attempts to probe him for answers while pretending to be in the dark.

Another photo captures Kim Seon lost in thought in the basement management office, piquing curiosity as to what she could be pondering.

The “Mad Concrete Dreams” production team teased, “Ki Su Jong will find himself cornered after the police begin to suspect him, and after much deliberation, Kim Seon makes a dangerous decision that leads to the plot unfolding in exciting ways. Please keep an eye on what sort of impact this decision has, along with the change in the relationship between married couple Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon.”

To find out what kind of dangerous decision Kim Seon will make, catch the third episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” on March 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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