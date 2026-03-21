Yoo Yeon Seok And Esom Grow Closer In 'Phantom Lawyer'

Esom is clearly developing a soft spot for Yoo Yeon Seok on “Phantom Lawyer”!

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows the adventures of Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

Spoilers

The third episode of “Phantom Lawyer” ended on a dramatic note: just when Shin I Rang was about to get hit by a car, Han Na Hyun risked her life and threw herself into harm’s way in order to save him. Fortunately, Han Na Hyun didn’t wind up getting hurt, and the drama hinted at the possibility of a budding romance as the two of them gazed at one another amidst falling cherry blossoms and a red light meaningfully turning green.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, the dynamic between the two characters has undergone a noticeable shift. When Shin I Rang struggles to bandage a wound on his hand, Han Na Hyun steps in and offers to help him. Although her tone of voice remains cool, the careful and delicate way she tends to his wound suggests that she cares more about him than she’d like to let on.

To see more of the romantic tension building between Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun, catch the next episode of “Phantom Lawyer” on March 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch the first three episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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