Han Ji Min And Lee Ki Taek Redo Their First Date In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Lee Ki Taek will take a new approach to wooing Han Ji Min on “The Practical Guide to Love”!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Practical Guide to Love,” Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) and Lee Ui Yeong first met when he was standing in for a friend at a blind date. Because he was pretending to be someone else, Shin Ji Su initially tried to wrap things up quickly by being rude and giving curt answers to her questions.

However, Shin Ji Su eventually became so charmed by Lee Ui Yeong that he belatedly expressed his interest in her and tried to reverse the trajectory of their relationship. However, by then, Lee Ui Yeong was already involved with Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon), the man she met on her first blind date.

In order to try to win Lee Ui Yeong over, Shin Ji Su will make a bold change and adopt a new approach to his romantic pursuit. Leaving his fun and carefree vibe behind, Shin Ji Su will opt for a more polished and proper style. Furthermore, in the hopes of redoing their unfortunate first date and erasing the bad first impression he made, Shin Ji Su will plan a date at an upscale restaurant.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture Shin Ji Su looking dapper as he waits for Lee Ui Yeong to arrive at the restaurant. Meanwhile, Lee Ui Yeong looks a bit caught off guard by Shin Ji Su’s drastically changed vibe. Will Shin Ji Su’s plan to reshape their relationship pay off?

To find out how Shin Ji Su’s new strategy changes his relationship with Lee Ui Yeong, catch the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 21 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

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