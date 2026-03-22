IVE's 'HEYA' Becomes Their 6th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

IVE’s “HEYA” is their latest music video to soar past 100 million views!

On March 21 at around 9:45 p.m. KST, IVE’s music video for their 2024 hit “I AM” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their sixth music video to do so after “ELEVEN,” “LOVE DIVE,” “After LIKE,” “I AM,” and “Kitsch.”

IVE originally released the music video for “HEYA” on April 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over one year, 10 months, and 21 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to IVE!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “HEYA” again below: