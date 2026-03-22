'Phantom Lawyer' Soars To Its Highest Ratings Yet As 'The Practical Guide To Love' Hits Saturday High

SBS’s “Phantom Lawyer” is gaining steam!

On March 21, the new fantasy legal drama starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. Additionally, “Phantom Lawyer” was not only the most-watched show in its time slot across all channels but also the most-watched miniseries of Saturday. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 9.1 percent.

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season,” which airs in the same time slot, fell to an all-time low of 2.3 percent for its latest episode.

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” kicked off the second half of its run on its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the rom-com scored an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent.

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” earned an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent for its third episode, while TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” scored a nationwide average of 1.3 percent for its own third episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program to air on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 12.3 percent.

Check out the first four episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And catch up on “The Practical Guide to Love” here:

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Or start watching “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

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