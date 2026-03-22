Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 4
IVE’s “BANG BANG” retains the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to IVE!
Rising up one spot to No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” and down one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “GO.”
There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is Onew’s “TOUGH LOVE,” the title track from his fifth mini album of the same name. “TOUGH LOVE” is a song conveying that it is because it’s love that one endures and awakens their potential.
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1 (–) BANG BANG
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 5 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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3 (-1) GO
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
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4 (–) 404 (New Era)
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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5 (+1) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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6 (+2) My whole world
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (–) Landing in Love
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 20 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
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8 (-3) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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9 (new) TOUGH LOVE
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
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10 (–) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 10 Previous rank
- 21 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (–)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|12 (+1)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|13 (-1)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|14 (–)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|15 (+1)
|미워 (Ego)
|Crush
|16 (-7)
|SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
|LE SSERAFIM
|17 (-2)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|18 (new)
|UNIQUE
|P1Harmony
|19 (new)
|염라 (Karma)
|Younha
|20 (new)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|21 (new)
|POP IT LIKE
|NouerA
|22 (-5)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|23 (–)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|24 (+4)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|25 (-5)
|내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive)
|TUNEXX
|26 (-4)
|나의 첫사랑에게 (To. My First Love)
|H1-KEY
|27 (-3)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|28 (-3)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|29 (-8)
|끝사랑 (Last Love)
|Tei
|30 (new)
|아 마음대로 다 된다! (Oh Perfect!)
|Dragon Pony
|31 (-4)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|32 (+4)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|33 (new)
|Broken Doll
|IN A MINUTE
|34 (-2)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|35 (–)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|36 (-18)
|BOTH SIDES
|NCT JNJM
|37 (+11)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|38 (-12)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|39 (-2)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|40 (new)
|Poison Ivy
|SKINZ
|41 (-3)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|42 (-11)
|널 떠올리면 (When I think about you)
|Kim Sungkyu
|43 (-2)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|44 (new)
|해바라기 (Sunflower (2026))
|Gavy NJ
|45 (–)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|46 (new)
|눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026))
|SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
|47 (+2)
|Daydream
|Wendy
|48 (new)
|One Man Army
|Big Ocean
|49 (-7)
|Mono (feat. skaiwater)
|i-dle
|50 (-7)
|ROBOT
|Lee Young Ji
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%