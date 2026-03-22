Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 4

Music
Mar 22, 2026
by edward1849

IVE’s “BANG BANG” retains the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to IVE!

Rising up one spot to No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” and down one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “GO.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is Onew’s “TOUGH LOVE,” the title track from his fifth mini album of the same name. “TOUGH LOVE” is a song conveying that it is because it’s love that one endures and awakens their potential.

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (–) BANG BANG
    Image of BANG BANG
    Album: REVIVE+
    Artist/Band: IVE
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE
    • Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 5 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (+1) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-1) GO
    Image of GO
    Album: DEADLINE
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut
    • Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (–) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+1) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 21 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (+2) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (–) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 20 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-3) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (new) TOUGH LOVE
    Image of TOUGH LOVE
    Album: TOUGH LOVE
    Artist/Band: Onew
    • Music: Onew, ditch david, Bickley, Freedo
    • Lyrics: Onew, Lee Seuran, Bickley
    Genres: R&B
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (–) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 21 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
12 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High
13 (-1) Drowning WOODZ
14 (–) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
15 (+1) 미워 (Ego) Crush
16 (-7) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM
17 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
18 (new) UNIQUE P1Harmony
19 (new) 염라 (Karma) Younha
20 (new) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
21 (new) POP IT LIKE NouerA
22 (-5) OVERDRIVE TWS
23 (–) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
24 (+4) like JENNIE Jennie
25 (-5) 내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive) TUNEXX
26 (-4) 나의 첫사랑에게 (To. My First Love) H1-KEY
27 (-3) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
28 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
29 (-8) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei
30 (new) 아 마음대로 다 된다! (Oh Perfect!) Dragon Pony
31 (-4) toxic till the end Rosé
32 (+4) Knife ENHYPEN
33 (new) Broken Doll IN A MINUTE
34 (-2) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
35 (–) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
36 (-18) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM
37 (+11) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
38 (-12) GO! CORTIS
39 (-2) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
40 (new) Poison Ivy SKINZ
41 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
42 (-11) 널 떠올리면 (When I think about you) Kim Sungkyu
43 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
44 (new) 해바라기 (Sunflower (2026)) Gavy NJ
45 (–) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
46 (new) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan)
47 (+2) Daydream Wendy
48 (new) One Man Army Big Ocean
49 (-7) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle
50 (-7) ROBOT Lee Young Ji


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

BLACKPINK
Car the garden
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
NMIXX
Onew
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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