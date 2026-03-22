Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, March Week 4

IVE’s “BANG BANG” retains the top spot for the third straight week. Congratulations to IVE!

Rising up one spot to No. 2 is Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” and down one spot to No. 3 is BLACKPINK’s “GO.”

There is only one new song in the top 10 this week. Debuting at No. 9 is Onew’s “TOUGH LOVE,” the title track from his fifth mini album of the same name. “TOUGH LOVE” is a song conveying that it is because it’s love that one endures and awakens their potential.

Singles Music Chart - March 2026, Week 4 1 (–) BANG BANG Album: REVIVE+ Artist/Band: IVE Music: Brady, Roman, Carpenter, Troy, MLITE Lyrics: Seo Ji Eum, Hwang Yu Bin, Jang Won Young, Exy Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 5 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-1) GO Album: DEADLINE Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: Walter, Chris Martin, Rosé, Cirkut Lyrics: Chris Martin, Walter, Rosé, Danny Chung, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (–) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (+1) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 6 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (+2) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 8 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (–) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 7 Previous rank 20 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

8 (-3) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (new) TOUGH LOVE Album: TOUGH LOVE Artist/Band: Onew Music: Onew, ditch david, Bickley, Freedo Lyrics: Onew, Lee Seuran, Bickley Genres: R&B Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (–) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 21 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (–) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 12 (+1) Love Love Love Epik High 13 (-1) Drowning WOODZ 14 (–) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 15 (+1) 미워 (Ego) Crush 16 (-7) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) LE SSERAFIM 17 (-2) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 18 (new) UNIQUE P1Harmony 19 (new) 염라 (Karma) Younha 20 (new) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 21 (new) POP IT LIKE NouerA 22 (-5) OVERDRIVE TWS 23 (–) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 24 (+4) like JENNIE Jennie 25 (-5) 내가 살아있다는 증거 (I’m Alive) TUNEXX 26 (-4) 나의 첫사랑에게 (To. My First Love) H1-KEY 27 (-3) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 28 (-3) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 29 (-8) 끝사랑 (Last Love) Tei 30 (new) 아 마음대로 다 된다! (Oh Perfect!) Dragon Pony 31 (-4) toxic till the end Rosé 32 (+4) Knife ENHYPEN 33 (new) Broken Doll IN A MINUTE 34 (-2) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 35 (–) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 36 (-18) BOTH SIDES NCT JNJM 37 (+11) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 38 (-12) GO! CORTIS 39 (-2) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 40 (new) Poison Ivy SKINZ 41 (-3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 42 (-11) 널 떠올리면 (When I think about you) Kim Sungkyu 43 (-2) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 44 (new) 해바라기 (Sunflower (2026)) Gavy NJ 45 (–) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 46 (new) 눈을 감아도 (Even if I close my eyes (2026)) SoonSoonHee (Jihwan) 47 (+2) Daydream Wendy 48 (new) One Man Army Big Ocean 49 (-7) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle 50 (-7) ROBOT Lee Young Ji





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%