'The King's Warden' Becomes Korea's 3rd Biggest Box Office Hit Of All Time

Is “The King’s Warden” on track to become Korea’s biggest box office hit of all time?

On March 22 KST, the Korean Film Council announced that “The King’s Warden” recorded a total of 346,555 moviegoers on March 21 alone, taking first place at the box office once again. This latest figure brings the film’s total number of moviegoers to 14,447,740, with a cumulative revenue of 139,466,330,000 won (approximately $92.65 million).

As a result, “The King’s Warden” has now overtaken the blockbusters “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” and “Ode to My Father” to become the third most-attended Korean film of all time.

The only two Korean films to record a higher number of moviegoers to date are “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (which ultimately recorded a total of 17.61 million moviegoers at the Korean box office) and “Extreme Job” (16.26 million).

Set in 1457, “The King’s Warden” tells the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province. There, he meets and forms an unexpected bond with village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), setting the story’s events in motion.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And Yoo Hae Jin in “Big Deal” below:

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