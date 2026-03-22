Park Sung Hoon And Lee Ki Taek Show Up At Han Ji Min's Workplace At Same Time In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

The rivalry between Park Sung Hoon and Lee Ki Taek over Han Ji Min’s affections is about to escalate into a full-on war!

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” is a rom-com drama starring Han Ji Min as Lee Ui Yeong, a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Spoilers

At the end of the previous episode of “The Practical Guide to Love,” Shin Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek) sincerely confessed his feelings to Lee Ui Yeong and expressed his desire to start an official relationship with her. However, just as he had made his romantic declaration, Song Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) unexpectedly arrived and witnessed this pivotal moment.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode hint at the intensifying battle between the two men as they vie for Lee Ui Yeong’s affections. First, Song Tae Seop and Shin Ji Su coincidentally show up at the hotel where Lee Ui Yeong works at the exact same time. With both of them determined to hold their ground, things get slightly heated as the two men stare each other down.

Oblivious to the growing tension, Lee Ui Yeong is seen checking her phone at work due to the unending stream of texts she’s receiving from both men.

Both men also turn up the charm as they each spend time alone with Lee Ui Yeong. Song Tae Seop shows up at the hotel just as Lee Ui Yeong is getting off work and thoughtfully gives her a ride home.

Shin Ji Su, on the other hand, takes Lee Ui Yeong out on a formal dinner date and gazes at her with obvious heart-eyes.

To find out which man will get Lee Ui Yeong’s heart racing the fastest, catch the next episode of “The Practical Guide to Love” on March 22 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)