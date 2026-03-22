3 Reasons Why Viewers Are Captivated By Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won's New Drama 'Climax'

“Climax” is already garnering great attention from viewers!

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Here are three points that captivated viewers from the first two episodes:

Spoilers

1. Speedy pacing

From the first episode, “Climax” captivated viewers with its portrayal of the battle for power. When Bang Tae Seop entered the power-driven cartel, the story developed quickly, with the drama showcasing a grand playing field involving politics, finance circles, and even the entertainment industry. In episode 2, with mayor Nam Hye Hoon’s corruption exposed and the press conference scene, the tables turned as an individual’s chase for revenge became a large-scale battle for power. With unpredictable twists and turns, “Climax” immersed viewers, keeping viewers unable to look away.

2. Star-studded ensemble of talented actors

The cast’s skilled acting is another focal point of “Climax.” Bang Tae Seop, who is chasing power, Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won), who is standing between ambition and calculation, Hwang Jeong Won (Nana), who harbors a secret, Kwon Jong Uk (Oh Jung Se), who stands amidst a conflict over the succession for power, and Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young), who is controlling the game, are all clashing and becoming intertwined to create three-dimensional characters and gripping tension. As the characters are interwoven in complicated ways by ambition, the synergy created by the actors’ performances is already receiving praise from viewers.

3. Immersive storytelling

Beyond a simple battle for power, “Climax” depicts the raw reality each character faces. Bang Tae Seop attempts to move up the ladder for power from his origins as a prosecutor from poverty, while Chu Sang Ah yearns the position of being a top star. All the characters are moved by greed. The cracks in the couple’s relationship and the hidden truth of the past further created an immersive story, with director Lee Ji Won’s realistic and sharp storytelling adding further tension to the drama.

“Climax” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

If you haven’t already, start watching “Climax” on Viki:

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