Im Soo Jung Tries To Convince Ha Jung Woo While Hiding Her Secret Intentions In 'Mad Concrete Dreams'

Tensions continue to rise in “Mad Concrete Dreams”!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a new thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Previously, Kim Seon’s (Im Soo Jung) mysterious side left viewers in shock following the ending of episode 3. Although she appeared to be an ordinary housewife focused on raising her daughter, she surprised viewers by showing a shocking side to her. Kim Seon appeared to be secretly receiving a call from Real Capital Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung) and hiding something from Ki Su Jong, raising curiosity.

The newly released stills for episode 4 depict Kim Seon’s nervous appearance. While hiding her true feelings in front of Ki Su Jong, Kim Seon tries to quietly convince him to sell Seyoon Building to Real Capital. Kim Seon’s anxious attitude while taking a phone call also hints at a serious turn of events.

As it becomes known that Seyoon Building is included in the redevelopment district, the characters become swept up in greed. Having endured hardships, Ki Su Jong can’t let go of his dream of redevelopment, while Yo Na persistently attempts to acquire Seyoon Building. In the midst of all the events, Kim Seon will make a decision for the sake of herself and her family.

Episode 4 of “Mad Concrete Dreams” will air tonight on March 22 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with “Mad Concrete Dreams” on Viki:

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