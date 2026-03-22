Park Ki Woong, So Yi Hyun, Kim Sun Bin, And Yoo Ho Jung Showcase Warm Mother-Son Relationships In 'Recipe For Love'

“Recipe for Love” has teased heartwarming chemistry in the upcoming episode!

Spoilers

Previously, Gong Woo Jae (Kim Sun Bin) confessed to having anxiety disorder, while Han Sung Mi (Yoo Ho Jung) supported her son stopping his studies. Meanwhile Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) played a critical role after Cha Se Ri (So Yi Hyun) ran away from home.

The newly released stills depict Han Sung Mi and Gong Woo Jae’s heartwarming meeting. Late at night, Han Sung Mi welcomes Gong Woo Jae back home, her expression apologetic yet loving. Having moved on from the stress of studying and starting his new daily life of working part time at a meat grilling restaurant, Gong Woo Jae appears to have left his burden behind. Han Sung Mi also smiles at her son, moving onwards from her apologetic heart.

Furthermore, Yang Hyun Bin and Cha Se Ri also show their deep trust in each other. The two affectionately stroll around the house, sharing a serious conversation. Their usual spot for sharing honest conversations, Yang Hyun Bin melts Cha Se Ri’s heart with his usual charm. Yang Hyun Bin appreciates the affection his stepmother showers him with, but the two differ when it comes to their attitudes toward the Gong family.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on March 22 at 8 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Sun Bin in “New Love Playlist” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Ki Woong in “You Raise Me Up” below:

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