Watch: Park Hae Soo And Lee Hee Joon Hunt Down A Mysterious Culprit In Chilling Teaser For 'The Scarecrow'

“The Scarecrow” has teased an unlikely collaboration between Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of serial murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the story tracks two men bound by misfortune as they chase the truth across 30 years, building suspense through their uneasy alliance of hatred.

Park Hae Soo stars as ace detective Kang Tae Joo, known for his keen observation and sharp instincts. After being demoted in Seoul, he returns to his hometown of Gangseong and sees a series of murders as a chance to restore his honor. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is assigned as the detective working with Cha Si Young, who bullied him in school.

Lee Hee Joon plays elite prosecutor Cha Si Young, who blends cold judgment with political skill. Determined to earn his father’s approval and break into politics, he will stop at nothing to solve the Gangseong serial murder case. To achieve his ambitions, he teams up with Kang Tae Joo.

The newly released teaser begins with the Kang Tae Joo’s voice, “It may have started that day,” as a grey-haired Kang Tae Joo in 2019 transforms into Kang Tae Joo in 1988. The teaser shows the investigation process of the series of murders that took place in Gangseong that year. As it becomes increasingly clear that the victims were killed the same way, a female witness claims, “There was a scarecrow.”

With tensions escalating, Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young team up to investigate the case as a chilling hide-and-seek between the two and the culprit begins. The teaser ends with Kang Tae Joo’s reveal, “The reason why the victims weren’t on alert. They waited until the person they wanted appeared and moved when the time came. And if they got caught, they became a scarecrow.” In the darkness, a suspicious silhouette of a scarecrow lowering its arm creates a chilling finale.

Watch the teaser below!

“The Scarecrow” is set to premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

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