'Boyfriend On Demand' And 'Phantom Lawyer' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“Boyfriend on Demand” and “Phantom Lawyer” swept all of the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “Boyfriend on Demand” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “Boyfriend on Demand” continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo continued her reign at No. 1, while her co-stars Seo In Guk and Seo Kang Jun came in at No. 2 and No. 7 respectively.

The next highest-ranking spots on both lists went to SBS’s new series “Phantom Lawyer,” which debuted at No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Star Yoo Yeon Seok also entered the actor list at No. 3.

tvN’s new thriller “Mad Concrete Dreams” debuted at No. 3 on the drama list, while star Ha Jung Woo entered the actor list at No. 4.

JTBC’s “Still Shining” rose to No. 4 on the drama list, with leads GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju ranking No. 5 and No. 6 respectively on the actor list.

In its final week on air, tvN’s “Our Universe” took No. 5 on the drama list, and MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” climbed to No. 6.

ENA’s new series “Climax” debuted at No. 7 on the drama list, while stars Ha Ji Won and Ju Ji Hoon entered the actor list at No. 8 and No. 10 respectively.

JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” made the drama list at No. 8, followed by ENA’s “Honour” at No. 9.

Finally, tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” rounded out the top 10 for the week, with leading lady Park Min Young taking No. 9 on the actor list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Boyfriend on Demand” SBS “Phantom Lawyer” tvN “Mad Concrete Dreams” JTBC “Still Shining” tvN “Our Universe” MBC “In Your Radiant Season” ENA “Climax” JTBC “The Practical Guide to Love” ENA “Honour” tvN “Siren’s Kiss”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Jisoo (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Seo In Guk (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Yoo Yeon Seok (“Phantom Lawyer”) Ha Jung Woo (“Mad Concrete Dreams”) Park Jinyoung (“Still Shining”) Kim Min Ju (“Still Shining”) Seo Kang Jun (“Boyfriend on Demand”) Ha Ji Won (“Climax”) Park Min Young (“Siren’s Kiss”) Ju Ji Hoon (“Climax”)

Start watching “Phantom Lawyer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or check out “Mad Concrete Dreams” here:

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And “Climax” here:

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You can also binge-watch all of “Our Universe” below!

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