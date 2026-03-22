Watch: TXT's Yeonjun, Soobin, And Beomgyu Don't Hold Back In Chaotic 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

TXT’s Yeonjun, Soobin, and Beomgyu are returning to tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!

The popular variety show has revealed a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature the three TXT members as guests.

At the beginning of the preview, host Boom asks Yeonjun if it’s true that he was worried about losing his cool on the show, and Yeonjun explains, “It’s because the food [prizes] on ‘Amazing Saturday’ are so delicious.” Sure enough, Yeonjun’s appetite soon leads him to unleash his fierce competitive streak, and Boom playfully calls him out for heckling his own bandmate Soobin because he’s gotten so absorbed in the game.

Meanwhile, Soobin talks a big game at the start of the show, but the cast is caught off guard when his lyric-guessing skills don’t live up to expectations. In the end, the caption jokingly describes him as “just someone who was full of confidence.”

Finally, Beomgyu enlivens the atmosphere on set with his overflowing energy and explosive reactions, which have everyone cracking up.

The TXT members’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on March 28 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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