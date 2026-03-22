CLOSE YOUR EYES Announces April Comeback
CLOSE YOUR EYES is gearing up for an April comeback!
On March 23, CLOSE YOUR EYES’ agency officially announced, “We are currently in the final stages of production for [CLOSE YOUR EYES’] new album, which is scheduled to be released in April. The album reflects [the group’s] deepened identity and expanded musical spectrum.”
CLOSE YOUR EYES, which was formed on the JTBC survival show “PROJECT 7,” last made a comeback with their third mini album “blackout” in November.
While you wait for CLOSE YOUR EYES’ comeback, binge-watch “PROJECT 7” on Viki below:
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