'Doctor Shin' Earns Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'The Practical Guide To Love' Rises

TV Chosun’s “Doctor Shin” set a personal record in viewership last night!

On March 22, the new drama achieved its highest viewership ratings yet for its fourth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of “Doctor Shin” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent, marking a modest increase from its previous episode the night before.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “The Practical Guide to Love” jumped to an average nationwide rating of 4.5 percent ahead of the final two weeks of its run.

tvN’s new thriller “Mad Concrete Dreams” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 3.9 percent for its fourth episode.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” climbed back up to an average nationwide rating of 15.3 percent, making it the most-watched show to air on Sunday.

Watch full episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out the first four episodes of “Mad Concrete Dreams” below!

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