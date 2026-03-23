Watch: Uhm Hyun Kyung Becomes An Intern With Ulterior Motives At Yoon Jong Hun’s Company In New Teaser For “Our Happy Days”

Upcoming daily drama “Our Happy Days” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Our Happy Days” is a warm family series filled with stories from multiple generations, centering on a tense clash between the world’s most perfect man and an endearingly clumsy woman—each striving to become the main character of their own life.

The video opens with Jo Eun Ae (Uhm Hyun Kyung), a developer and co-CEO of startup Lucky Joy, giving a confident presentation. However, while running from a protest scene, she cries out to Go Gyeol (Yoon Jong Hun), “Give me back my child!” referring to her startup after its acquisition by Go Gyeol’s company. The teaser hints at the chemistry that will unfold as the cool, perfectionist Go Gyeol gets caught up with the unpredictable Jo Eun Ae.

Meanwhile, Go Gyeol is shaken after learning that his grandfather, Go Kang Soo (Lee Ho Jae), chairman of Kang Soo Group, does not have much time left. Go Gyeol makes his position clear, saying, “I have absolutely no intention of taking on my father and older brother.” But faced with his grandfather’s final request, he slowly begins to waver.

The tension rises as Jo Eun Ae angrily says, “The team leader of strategic planning is the one who led the acquisition!” and Go Gyeol is suddenly kicked in a scene that adds humor. Jo Eun Ae, now a temporary intern at Kang Soo Construction for six months, declares with grim resolve, “It’s not over yet,” heightening curiosity about where the fate of those drawn into this life-or-death battle will lead.

Watch the full video below!

“Our Happy Days” is scheduled to premiere on March 30 at 8:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoon Jong Hun in “The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection”:

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Also watch Uhm Hyun Kyung in “Defendant” on Viki:

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